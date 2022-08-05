Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 15,895,052 shares.

Gfinity Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

