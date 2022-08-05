Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.00. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.43 and a one year high of C$27.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy
In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,220,858.25. Insiders have sold a total of 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281 in the last ninety days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Read More
