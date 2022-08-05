Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.00. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.43 and a one year high of C$27.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,220,858.25. Insiders have sold a total of 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEI shares. CSFB decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.25.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

