Gildan Activewear Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of TSE GIL traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.00. 228,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$33.83 and a one year high of C$55.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.14.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2283095 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.78.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,070.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.