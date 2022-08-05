Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,134. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

