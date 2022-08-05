Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Down 1.3%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 12,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 43,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Glacier Media Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$49.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$29,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,891,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,897,186.60. Insiders bought 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,719 in the last quarter.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

