Glen William Herrick Acquires 3,000 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) CFO Glen William Herrick purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 169.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 618.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

