Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 550 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 576.15 ($7.06).

Shares of Glencore stock traded up GBX 3.25 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 463 ($5.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,853,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,578,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company has a market cap of £60.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,511.45. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 461.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 465.06.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

