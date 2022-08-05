Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 560 by

set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 640 ($7.84) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 577.69 ($7.08).

Glencore Trading Up 0.1 %

Glencore stock opened at GBX 460.05 ($5.64) on Monday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The company has a market capitalization of £60.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 461.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 465.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

