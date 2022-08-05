Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Head-To-Head Survey

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Lindblad Expeditions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $147.11 million 2.99 -$119.21 million ($2.48) -3.48

Risk & Volatility

Global Business Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lindblad Expeditions.

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Business Travel Group and Lindblad Expeditions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lindblad Expeditions 0 2 3 0 2.60

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.08%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86% Lindblad Expeditions -42.41% N/A -14.71%

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Global Business Travel Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company also provides luxury cycling and adventure tours worldwide under the DuVine name; active small group and private custom journeys throughout the United States national park under the Off the Beaten Path brand name; and curated active small group and private custom journeys that are centered around cinematic walks led by the local guides under the Classic Journeys name. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

