Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Global Industrial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GIC opened at $31.81 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.65.
Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $288.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Industrial (GIC)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.