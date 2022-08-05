Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GIC opened at $31.81 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $288.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 13.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 81.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global Industrial by 73.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

