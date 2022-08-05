Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.53-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.03.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $179.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 711.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 16.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,327,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $1,819,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 168.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 65,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 26.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

