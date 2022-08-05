Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.31. 5,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 28,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASEA. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000.

