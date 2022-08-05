Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 10%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 188,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,769,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Globalstar Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Globalstar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.