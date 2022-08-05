GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Michele Lau Sells 7,274 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.5 %

GDDY opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 211.78% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

