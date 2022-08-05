GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.80.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.7 %

GDDY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 211.78% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,907 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

