Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,722 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,228,000 after purchasing an additional 162,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.19. 78,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

