Goodman Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.65. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,297. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $177.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.47.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

