Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 31,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,601. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

