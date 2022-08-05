Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,744 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,151,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,186,000 after buying an additional 1,068,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,381,000 after buying an additional 664,860 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,409,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. 16,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.
