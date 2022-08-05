Goodman Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,161 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,979. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

