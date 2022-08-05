Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,680 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $432.99. 97,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.89 and a 200-day moving average of $428.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

