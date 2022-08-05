Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases 7,913 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for 1.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $11,262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,570. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.83. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

