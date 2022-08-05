Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,154 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 4.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

