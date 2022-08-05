Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $132.45. 18,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,346. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.27. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
