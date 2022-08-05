Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $13.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 32,585 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 5.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,335,000 after buying an additional 352,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,213,000 after buying an additional 431,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,421,000 after acquiring an additional 443,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

