Goose Finance Reaches Market Cap of $75,439.87 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $75,439.87 and $2,800.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,279.79 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003630 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00132540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00062903 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

