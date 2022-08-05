Gourmet Galaxy Market Cap Hits $78,290.05 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $78,290.05 and approximately $56,162.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,011.56 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00065405 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.