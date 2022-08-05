GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Down 6.9%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 47,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,175,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Citigroup lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

