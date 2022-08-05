Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $10.19 on Friday, hitting $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 897,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,517. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43.
In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
