Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $10.19 on Friday, hitting $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 897,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,517. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 67,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

