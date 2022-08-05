Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $11.60 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,795 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Voya Financial worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,119,000 after purchasing an additional 435,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,034,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,193,000 after purchasing an additional 169,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,792,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,849,000 after purchasing an additional 144,191 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

