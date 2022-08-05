Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $14.65 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CDW by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $180.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average is $172.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.