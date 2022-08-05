Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $16.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,198 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Bruker worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

