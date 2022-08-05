Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 238.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,848 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.