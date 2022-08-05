Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

PG stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.14. The stock has a market cap of $347.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

