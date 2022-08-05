Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 129,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Amdocs stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

