Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 349,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,095,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

