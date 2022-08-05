Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 660,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Xerox by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.49 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xerox news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

