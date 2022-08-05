Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 80,525 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,525 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NCR Trading Up 0.1 %

NCR opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. NCR Co. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.