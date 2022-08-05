Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $12.59 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,594,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Oshkosh as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $1,406,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

