Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

GLDD traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,217. The stock has a market cap of $629.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.