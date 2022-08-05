Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.41

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 24149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining ( TSE:GPR Get Rating ) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

