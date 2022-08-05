Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.41

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 24149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
Featured Stories
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.