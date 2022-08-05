Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.80.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO opened at C$31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$29.93 and a 52-week high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,300.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.