Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
Green Brick Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 38,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.