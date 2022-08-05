Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 38,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

