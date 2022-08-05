Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 22,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,868. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $1,792,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
