Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 22,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,868. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $1,792,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

