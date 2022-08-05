Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.
GPRE traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $35.99. 15,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Green Plains by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
