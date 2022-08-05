Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.64.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

