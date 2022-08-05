Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.64.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.35.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
