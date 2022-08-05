Gregory Clark Anderson Sells 858 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 229,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,800. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $108.99 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 311,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 61,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

