GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,075 shares during the quarter. GrowGeneration makes up about 6.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 7.18% of GrowGeneration worth $40,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRWG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

GrowGeneration Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of GRWG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.41 million, a PE ratio of 246.50 and a beta of 2.94.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. GrowGeneration’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

