Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TV. UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TV opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

