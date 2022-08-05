Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells $371,300.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $371,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,670.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

GNTY stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $439.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

