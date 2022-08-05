Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells $371,300.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $371,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,670.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

GNTY stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $439.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.